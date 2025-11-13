NFL Agent Reveals What Cardinals Must Do to Move On From Kyler Murray
Noise surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' future with Kyler Murray will only grow louder as we creep towards the end of the 2025 regular season.
Murray, who will have completed his seventh season in the league when the dust settles on the schedule, has by all expectations played his final snap for the Cardinals.
However, his massive $230.5 million contract looms large for both Arizona and any interested teams next offseason.
What's the price for the Cardinals to move on?
NFL Agent Breaks Down Kyler Murray Price Tag to Leave Cardinals
NFL agent Joel Corry says March 15 is a big date in the offseason:
"Murray's situation is expected to come to a head before next March 15 (i.e.; the fifth day of the 2026 league year). That's when's completely unsecured $19.5 million 2027 base salary is fully guaranteed. He is scheduled to make $36.335 million on a $41,246,177 cap number in 2027," he wrote for CBS.
There's been debate in the desert on if the Cardinals will even find a trade partner for Murray thanks to his contract. Corry believes it's more likely than not Arizona will have to swallow some of his salary next year to facilitate a move.
The Cost of Trading Murray
"If the Cardinals could find a trade partner comfortable with Murray's existing contract, there would be $15,629,354 of 2026 dead money, a salary cap charge for a player no longer on a team's roster. The Cardinals would gain $37,631,323 in 2026 cap space by moving Murray. He would be off Arizona's books after 2026 freeing up $41,246,177 and $46,357,360 of cap space, respectively, in 2027 and 2028," he said.
"It's more likely that the Cardinals will have to eat part of Murray's 2026 salary for him to be dealt. For instance, the Cardinals converting the $17 million 2026 roster bonus to signing bonus prior to a trade would increase the 2026 dead money to $32,629,354 and lower the 2026 cap savings to $20,631,323."
The Cost of Cutting Murray
In the event the Cardinals decide to release Murray, the price tag would be massive - as only Russell Wilson's dead cap hit would outrank Murray's in NFL history, but only by just over $500,000.
"The Cardinals would have $52,429,354 in dead money by cutting Murray without a post-June 1 designation before the 2027 salary guarantee vests. ... Murray's dead money would consist of the $36.8 million in 2026 guaranteed salary and $15,629,354 in bonus proration from 2026 and 2027," said Corry.
Arizona moves into 2026 with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett under contract for one more season, though the Cardinals could likely target a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL Draft.
It's Clear Cardinals, Kyler Murray Should Split
Quite frankly, it's a move that makes sense for both sides.
For Murray, he's clearly still a talented quarterback capable of high level football. Yet through two different systems and coaching staffs, the inconsistency has been the biggest obstacle in preventing the leap into the next echelon of quarterbacks.
We've seen numerous cases of fresh starts elsewhere for veteran quarterbacks that have turned out for the best. Murray's a good candidate to continue that trend.
For Arizona, the third year of Jonathan Gannon/Monti Ossenfort's tenure is about to close, and the HC/GM duo hasn't had the ability to pick their own quarterback to build around.
This shouldn't be an ugly split, as it simply hasn't worked out.
However, it's one that needs to happen.