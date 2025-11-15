Cardinals LB Mack Wilson Delivers Message Following IR Setback
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be without starting inside linebacker Mack Wilson for the foreseeable future after a ribs injury lands him on injured reserve.
Wilson is now required to miss at least the next four games. He's eligible to return in Week 15 at the earliest.
One of Arizona's top impact players on defense, Wilson's performance in both the run and pass has been exceptional for the Cardinals in 2025, leaving a void in their front seven that rookie linebacker Cody Simon hopes to stabalize over the next month.
Wilson, on social media, offered the following message after news broke:
"We'll be back & better soon Cards Family.." he wrote on X.
Mack Wilson's Injury Leaves Hole in Cardinals Defense
Wilson suffered a ribs injury two weeks ago against the Dallas Cowboys and hasn't returned since.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ruled Wilson out alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier this week. He joins Simi Fehoko and Zay Jones as players to hit injured reserve in Arizona this week alone.
Injuries have piled up in the desert this season, and Wilson's just the latest victim.
“I think guys have done a good job when they have went in. I really do. As you keep playing more and more and more, you need to get better, make less mistakes, get better and improve," Gannon said on depth pieces stepping up.
"That's why I always say, ‘The best form of learning comes from game reps.’ Well, a lot of guys are getting game reps right now so let's see you improve.”
Wilson exits action with 60 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble to his name, proving himself to be one of the more productive players in Arizona.
Wilson announced the draft selection of Simon back in April, which was a cool moment for the Ohio State product now filling in for the vet:
“It was an amazing moment," Simon said.
"I've even watched him when I was growing up in high school, so it was pretty cool, and a dream come true. Being able to be a part of a great defense and with great players, I’m just so excited for the opportunity.”
It's another tough blow suffered by the Cardinals, though that's nothing new for Arizona in terms of injuries this season.