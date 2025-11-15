All Cardinals

Cardinals LB Mack Wilson Delivers Message Following IR Setback

The Arizona Cardinals' captain will be sidelined for at least the next four weeks.

Donnie Druin

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson (2) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be without starting inside linebacker Mack Wilson for the foreseeable future after a ribs injury lands him on injured reserve.

Wilson is now required to miss at least the next four games. He's eligible to return in Week 15 at the earliest.

One of Arizona's top impact players on defense, Wilson's performance in both the run and pass has been exceptional for the Cardinals in 2025, leaving a void in their front seven that rookie linebacker Cody Simon hopes to stabalize over the next month.

Wilson, on social media, offered the following message after news broke:

"We'll be back & better soon Cards Family.." he wrote on X.

Mack Wilson's Injury Leaves Hole in Cardinals Defense

Wilson suffered a ribs injury two weeks ago against the Dallas Cowboys and hasn't returned since.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ruled Wilson out alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier this week. He joins Simi Fehoko and Zay Jones as players to hit injured reserve in Arizona this week alone.

Injuries have piled up in the desert this season, and Wilson's just the latest victim.

“I think guys have done a good job when they have went in. I really do. As you keep playing more and more and more, you need to get better, make less mistakes, get better and improve," Gannon said on depth pieces stepping up.

"That's why I always say, ‘The best form of learning comes from game reps.’ Well, a lot of guys are getting game reps right now so let's see you improve.”

Wilson exits action with 60 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble to his name, proving himself to be one of the more productive players in Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilso
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wilson announced the draft selection of Simon back in April, which was a cool moment for the Ohio State product now filling in for the vet:

“It was an amazing moment," Simon said.

"I've even watched him when I was growing up in high school, so it was pretty cool, and a dream come true. Being able to be a part of a great defense and with great players, I’m just so excited for the opportunity.”

It's another tough blow suffered by the Cardinals, though that's nothing new for Arizona in terms of injuries this season.

Published
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI.

