Cardinals 'Ready to Go' After Bye Week Reset
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' week off is over, and the team has plenty of work ahead to reverse course on a poor 2-5 start to the season.
Their first opportunity will come with the Dallas Cowboys playing host on Monday Night Football.
“Yeah, we have to start digging out of our hole that we dug for ourselves," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters this week.
"But they all count the same. We have to play well. It’s a good football team. We're going on the road. We have to control today first, but we have to play well.”
The Cardinals went from 2-0 postseason hopefuls to a team poised to pick in the top ten thanks to a stretch of tough losses. Arizona has lost their last five games by a combined 13 points, becoming just the second team in NFL history to do so.
How can fortunes change in the desert?
“Coach and play better. I can give you all the answers there, but there's nothing drastic," Gannon said.
"There's really not. If everyone does their job a little bit better, starting with me, we'll have a better chance to get the result we want.”
The Cardinals are set to get some pretty decent help back after the bye week.
Kyler Murray is expected to make his return to action after missing the last two weeks while recent roster moves suggest Garrett Williams and/or Walter Nolen III could come off their respective injury lists.
BJ Ojulari will also see his practice window opened on Thursday.
Change has been sort of a buzzword in Arizona, especially after losing five straight games.
How much change can the Cardinals undergo?
“Closer to more details. If you look with a critical eye, where we're at and how we got to this point in my mind—I told the team that I was going to come in today and be like, ‘Hey, all these drastic things. This is what we're going to do to win games. It is not that. That is not the answer, in my opinion," said Gannon.
"When I watch how these games have kicked out and how we're at where we're at right now, it was some minor tweaks and coaching the details a little bit better. Playing a little bit better, finding our margins a little bit better, in-game decision making, play calling—it's a bunch of different things but there's nothing really drastic to me. If we didn't look like we looked with the same record, then you could think about making some big-time drastic changes, which I've been a part of that too.
"I don't think that was the answer for us moving forward, so I just want us to play a little bit better (and) coach a little bit better.”
So, now the Cardinals sit with a massive hole to climb themselves out of. The big question: Is Arizona capable of doing so?
Gannon will continue to pound the "focus on today" drum, but he does believe the bye week did his guys some good:
“They’re reset, ready to go.”
Let's hope so, coach.