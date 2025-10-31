Cardinals Insider Breaks Silence on Kyler Murray Trade Rumors
Trade whispers are nothing new for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, given his status as arguably the most polarizing figure in local sports history.
Yet a 2-5 start to the 2025 season that's been full of disappointing results and injury has only fueled speculation of Murray's exit as the NFL trade deadline nears its Tuesday, Nov. 4 expiration date.
While there's been a new twist in Murray's saga climbing back to the starting quarterback spot - local Arizona Sports 98.7 FM insider John Gambadoro offered some clarity on what could come of Murray's future.
"No Kyler Murray is not getting traded," he wrote on X.
"There have been no calls for him and they are not shopping him. Now you are never supposed to say never but I don't see any team calling to make a blockbuster offer."
More on Kyler Murray's Situation in Arizona
Murray is currently working his way back from a mid-foot sprain that has caused him to miss the last two games.
Jacoby Brissett has started in his place - and has arguably had the Cardinals' offense looking better in terms of cohesion and production.
Murray is the unquestioned starter in the building - at least in the eyes of figures such as head coach Jonathan Gannon - though his current practice status of throwing behind Brissett leads some to believe the Cardinals aren't sure if he'll play against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Even if the Cardinals previously said that was the plan.
Some have questioned if Arizona was planning on trading Murray ahead of next Tuesday - though that always seemed a bit far-fetched, level of play be damned.
It's a big season for the Cardinals to get some answers out of their biggest guys such as Murray, and while movement next offseason is very much possible, it felt like a stretch for Arizona to truly entertain those thoughts.
Should the Cardinals continue on their current trajectory of missing the postseason and sealing a top ten pick, the allure of officially cutting ties with Murray is attractive - price tag be damned with his salary and return in a trade.
However, with Brissett under center for one more season and Arizona likely being in a spot for a top quarterback in the 2026 draft class, the path for a future without Murray does exist.
Just not in the immediate future.