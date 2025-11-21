Cardinals Rule Out Three Key Starters for Jaguars Showdown
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals will be without Marvin Harrison Jr., Emari Demercado and Baron Browning ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Cardinals also placed Jonah Williams on injured reserve, which you can read more about here.
Arizona previously said Harrison and Demercado wouldn't go earlier this week, though Browning was added to that list on Friday morning.
Other players, such as Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Kelvin Beachum, will have to wait to see how their status ultimately unfolds over the next few days.
The Cardinals host the Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Sunday with a 2:05 PM MST start time.
Marvin Harrison's Absence Opens Door for Michael Wilson
Harrison will miss his second straight game due to appendicitis surgery, opening the door for another dominant Michael Wilson outing after his 15-catch, 185 yard performance last week.
“I think every game you should take some strides, so they've been working hard at it," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of the production between Wilson and Jacoby Brissett.
"Obviously, they played really well. Mike played really well last week, and when I say played really well (I mean) he had a lot of production. He’s a starter for a reason. He is a good player, so keep it moving.”
With Harrison, Zay Jones and Simi Fehoko out of commission, names such as Greg Dortch and Xavier Weaver sit behind Wilson on Arizona's depth chart entering this weekend.
Emari Demercado Big Hit for Cardinals This Week
Demercado's ankle injury is a big blow for an Arizona backfield that likely won't see Trey Benson come off injured reserve this week, leaving Bam Knight and Michael Carter as the two starters.
“He’s done a good job. He runs hard. He obviously can hit home runs," Gannon said of Knight.
"I know the one got taken off the board there [last week] but he has legit speed. He's tough. He runs it in between the tackles. He gets what he should get and then some. Looking forward to keeping him going.”
Arizona also signed Jermar Jefferson to the active roster for Sunday.
Baron Browning
This will be Browning's second consecutive game missed due to a concussion.
Browning is the typical pass rush starter opposite of Josh Sweat while Zaven Collins works in on run downs as well.
Rookie Jordan Burch could see some more run as a result, while BJ Ojulari looked good in his first game back from a severe knee injury that's kept him out since before the 2024 season.