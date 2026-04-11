Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Reflects on Pat Tillman's Impact

ARIZONA — Today's always a special day of the year in Arizona.

Pat's Run, a 4.2 mile race held to honor the legacy of former Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Cardinals legend Pat Tillman, had its 22nd annual running today.

Prominent sports faces across the Valley are typically there to show support, and such was the case with new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur.

"Servant leadership. It's just special, it's an honor just to be here," LaFleur told Fox 10's Richard Saenz at Sun Devil Stadium, where the race concludes.

"The energy that you feel. Just watching the video last night from home, you can feel it. And then you get here and you can feel it even more. What a special football player. What a special teammate he was from afar, but what even a better person. What he did to represent himself, his family and this country, who's better?"

Full clip:

More on Pat Tillman's Legacy

Tillman, a member of the Arizona Cardinals' Ring of Honor, played four years at Arizona State before playing another four seasons with the Cardinals. Tillman enlisted in the military in 2002 and was killed via friendly fire in 2004 while serving overseas.

The annual race is put on by The Pat Tillman Foundation, which was founded over 20 years ago.

More from their official site:

"Since its founding in 2004, the Pat Tillman Foundation has invested more than $40 million in academic scholarships and leadership development, empowering Tillman Scholars to address some of society’s most pressing challenges. While their individual paths vary, every scholar carries forward Pat’s legacy of purpose-driven leadership.

"On behalf of the Tillman Scholars who have been empowered by your commitment and generosity, thank you."

Tillman's legacy around Arizona needs no explaining nor introduction, as his place among the state's most beloved people revolves not just around what he was able to do on a football field, but also making a sacrifice for his country.

Tillman's No. 40 is retired by the Cardinals and under previous head coach Jonathan Gannon, it was used to honor a practice player every week who exhibited the same qualities and characteristics Tillman did.

It's unknown if LaFleur will continue that tradition moving into 2026, though it's fair to say one of the state's newest faces still understands the gravity and impact Tillman had that still resonates with residents to this very day.