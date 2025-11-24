Cardinals Snap Rare 50-Game NFL Streak in Loss to Jaguars

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made some NFL history in their Week 12 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Teams with a +4 turnover differential were previously 50-0 dating back to 2021, though Arizona stopped that streak after falling in their overtime loss to the Jaguars.

That record is now 50-1 after the Cardinals’ overtime loss. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 24, 2025

The Cardinals intercepted Trevor Lawrence three times on the day - all being incredible plays - while Walter Nolen returned a strip-sack for a touchdown.

“We had a couple times we were in point zone and we got knocked out of being able to kick a field goal there. I think it happened twice. You need those points, so we have to firm up and make sure we're putting them in the right spots and do a better job to put some points on the board," head coach Jonathan Gannon said after the game.

"And then hopefully you can win the game there. When you win the takeaway battle there 4-0, you should have a really good chance of winning."

You should indeed have a strong chance of winning, and Arizona did - as the Jaguars had just a 27% win probability in the middle of the fourth quarter.

The #Jaguars had a 27% chance to win with 7:12 left in the 4thQ pic.twitter.com/2AD1yK2D72 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 24, 2025

Now, the Cardinals drop to 3-8 on the season. They've lost their last eight-of-nine with all but three games coming down to one possession.

“We got the right people in there. They're ‘team over you’, so they know what that means and they'll come to work ready to go," Gannon said after the loss.

"There's no quit in that group. There's no lack of fight. There's no pointing fingers. They're high football character guys that love to play football. When you have that, they'll respond the right way. What I told them in there is it comes down to a couple plays here or there, like a lot of games have, and we've got to do more in the week and then more on game day.”

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett offered, "I think that we've got the right guys in the locker room to where that won't happen. It's tough. It's not easy for sure. The men in that room show up to work every day, put their head down and just keep going. It's a testament to the guys in the locker room.

"Me and 'JG' (Head Coach Jonathan Gannon) were just talking--at some point something's going to go our way, but we have to make it go our way. We just have to keep working.”

