Cardinals Star Trey McBride Sends Message as Tough Season Continues

ARIZONA -- Optimism is low surrounding the Arizona Cardinals following their brutal 45-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, dropping the organization to just 3-10 on the season.

The Cardinals are out of the postseason, are on their second five-game losing streak of 2025 and have lost their last ten-of-eleven games after starting the season 2-0.

But still, leaders of the team are stepping up.

Cardinals TE Trey McBride Sends Message After Another Loss

"The most important step a man can take - the next one!" McBride said on Twitter/X:

The most important step a man can take - the next one ! — Trey McBride (@mcbtrey) December 8, 2025

McBride has established himself as one of the league's top offensive players this season, earning his recent contract extension that (temporarily thanks to George Kittle) made him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.

The Colorado State product has reeled in 93 receptions for 937 yards and eight touchdowns on the year.

In Week 13's loss, he tied Travis Kelce for the most amount of consecutive five-reception games for a tight end at 15.

He was the NFL's top vote-getter at the tight end spot for Pro Bowl voting in its first week.

Trey McBride's Classy Response to Motivation Question

McBride recently was asked about motivation to play after the Cardinals were officially eliminated from postseason contention, and his response drew some hefty praise from fans both in Arizona and nationally:

"You're in the National Football League. This is something I've dreamed of my whole life. If you were to tell me I wouldn't care about a football game, whether we are 10-0 or 0-10, like, I'm going to go out and play and give everything I have. I owe it to my teammates, I owe it to the fans, I owe it to the organization, I owe it to everybody to put my best foot forward to be the best version of me I can be. I expect that from all my teammates as well," he said.

"I hope they expect that from me because you get to play this game and compete against the best players in the world. To have another opportunity this week to do that, there's nothing like it. I'm going to go out there and keep fighting and give everything I have until I can't."

The Cardinals have just four games remaining on their 2025 schedule, though it seems you don't have to worry about McBride's mentality or mode of play.

