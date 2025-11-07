Drew Brees Doesn’t Mince Words on Cardinals’ QB Debate
ARIZONA -- It feels like everybody has thrown their two cents around when it's come to the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback debate, though rarely does a player in the stature of Drew Brees do so.
Brees, a practical shoe-in as a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback in 2026, appeared on ESPN's First Take after the Cardinals' upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football and said Jacoby Brissett was the clear starter:
Drew Brees Weighs in on Cardinals QB Debate
"Well, I mean, is Kyler Murray your franchise quarterback? Has he ever been your franchise quarterback? Everything that I've ever heard coming out of Carolina [he meant Arizona] is you got mixed emotions all over the place, from the fan base to the locker room to so many," said Brees.
This was filmed before Murray was placed on injured reserve by the Cardinals, ensuring he'll miss at least the next four games thanks to a foot sprain.
"I know that you paid him, and I know that you basically put him in that position and try to set him up for success. But at the end of the day, I don't think that's ever been - that's never been solidified there, that's always been up in the air.
"And really you never had a moment where somebody stepped in and actually given the team some hope, and now you have that with Jacoby Brissett, a veteran guy who has a ton of maturity.
"You just see him coming into his own. You see the way that the players respond to him, you could feel it last night [in Dallas] as you're watching the game.
"It's hard to put numbers or metrics to that other than you know what you're watching. I don't think you can take Jacoby Brissett off the field right now. They played their best football over the last couple of weeks. They're trending up.
"And at the end of the day, if I'm the head coach, I'm going around to the leaders on the team, and I'm pulling them in the office, and I'm going to get their perspective. I'm going to get their feeling on it. But I think you have to roll with Jacoby Brissett at this point."
Cardinals QB Future: What's Going to Happen?
This is Murray's seventh season in Arizona after the Cardinals made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Murray has led the organization to just one playoff appearance during his tenure.
After signing a five-year, $230.5 million extension, pressure was placed on Murray to deliver - but through different coaching staffs and schemes, that's yet to truly unfold despite numerous flashes from the former Heisman winner.
The Cardinals were likely to roll with Brissett anyways, though the organization is now able to put Murray on the shelf and allow him to heal while their offense continues to be notably better with Brissett under center.
Arizona's future at the position appears to be up in the air, though Brissett is signed through next season - giving the Cardinals a viable bridge option at quarterback, especially if a passer is taken early in the 2026 NFL Draft.