Former Teammate Doubles Down on Kyler Murray Leadership Questions
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson hasn't been shy on criticism towards current quarterback Kyler Murray.
Peterson, who previously played with Murray before leaving in free agency in 2021, has been on record numerous times when it comes to his leadership and level of play as a former No. 1 overall pick.
Recently on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Peterson was again asked about Murray - specifically what a turnaround and stepping up looks like for the quarterback after Arizona's bye week:
"To me, it starts with body language. As a quarterback, a lot of guys on the team look to see how you carry yourself," he said.
"If he's continuing to not have good energy and (not) cheering his teammates up, the team is going to continue to look the way that it's looking. I'm sorry to say that. I know fans hate to hear me talk about Kyler Murray, but these are the things we need to see to see the team turn around, and it starts with him."
Full clip:
More on Kyler Murray's Future
Murray has missed the last two weeks with a foot sprain but all signs indicate he should be ready to play in Arizona's Week 9 Monday Night Football date against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cardinals' offense has been under heavy fire this season, though it did take notable steps forward with Jacoby Brissett under center while Murray was out.
Some believe Arizona's offense is better with Murray on the sideline, though the Cardinals are clearly committed to their franchise passer when he reached 100% health.
"I think we looked at a couple things that might help him out that he feels maybe a little more comfortable with in some things that we've been doing, but he'll be his normal self when he gets out there," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Murray.
Thus far, Murray has completed 68% of his passes for 962 yards and 6 TD to 3 INT.
Murray's play hasn't quite been good enough to elevate the Cardinals to wins, though he's not quite the main problem in Arizona's stagnant offense, either.
It's no secret 2025 was a big season for Murray and everyone else in the desert, as we're nearing time for some hefty questions to be answered in regards to the future of Murray and other prominent faces.
The clock is ticking for things to turn around, and for better or worse, it starts with Murray.