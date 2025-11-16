How to Watch 49ers at Cardinals: Kickoff Time, TV Map, Streaming & Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals play host to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 NFL action.
Both teams move into this week hoping to rebound in a massive way after dropping tough NFC West contests last time out. The 49ers hope to stay in the divison race at 6-4 while the 3-6 Cardinals simply hope to keep their postseason hopes alive.
It's another big game at State Farm Stadium - here's everything you need to know ahead of today:
49ers at Cardinals, NFL Week 11 Action
Who: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
What: NFL Regular Season, Week 11
When: Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2:05 PM MST
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Spread: 49ers -3.5
How to Watch, NFL TV Coverage Map and Broadcast Team
49ers vs Cardinals can be found only in local markets (orange) on FOX. Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston are on the call with Allison Williams on the sideline.
You can also watch on mobile devices using NFL+ in local markets. Check your listings.
In terms of radio coverage, Dave Pasch (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline) will be heard locally on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM while Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst) are on Fuego 106.7 FM on the Spanish call.
49ers Injury Report
The 49ers had a fairly clean injury report today, as only Deommodore Lenoir was questionable with a calf injury.
Cardinals Injury Report
Arizona's list was much more stacked with names.
Ruled out ahead of the weekend, the Cardinals for sure will be without the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness), Will Johnson (back/hip), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Jonah Williams (shoulder), Mack Wilson (ribs), Baron Browning (concussion) and Hayden Conner (knee).
Questionable in Arizona are all of Will Hernandez (knee), Bam Knight (ankle), Walter Nolen III (knee), Darius Robinson (groin) and Kelvin Beachum (rest/groin) - though we did receive an encouraging report on Knight's status.
Final inactives will be revealed 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
“I know this is a good football team and their last game -- I'm sure that they probably want it back too," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters earlier this week.
"They played a good football team (and) so did we. This is a divisional game that we need to get and I'm sure they feel the exact same way.”