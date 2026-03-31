Insider Believes Cardinals Could Be Racing Division Rival for Ty Simpson

The Arizona Cardinals are highly thought to be interested in Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson, though a familiar team just might be in the race for his services as well.

Simpson could be a fit for the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, where both teams "make sense" for Simpson in the coming 2026 NFL Draft according to draft insider Daniel Jeremiah.

"Arizona is the team that makes the most sense for Ty Simpson. The question is when would they pull the trigger? The Rams are the other team I'd keep an eye on," he wrote on X.

Simpson previously met with the Cardinals the combine (where he was very complimentary of the organization) and also has a Top 30 visit scheduled as of this morning.

How Cardinals, Rams Fare For Ty Simpson

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona and Los Angeles are in different predicaments when it comes to their respective quarterback situations, though both organizations ultimately need to find their passer of the future.

In the desert, the Cardinals parted ways with Kyler Murray this offseason and appear to be very far removed from finding their next franchise guy. Jacoby Brissett is set to be the bridge starter this season while free agent signing Gardner Minshew is projected to be the backup.

Under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur, the Cardinals are clearly rebuilding/resetting — we'll see to what extents that looks like.

The Rams do currently have reigning MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford under center for 2026, though many believe this could be his final season in the league. That might also be the case for head coach Sean McVay, as many believe the QB-HC duo could part from the league together.

Los Angeles, while in a much better current spot at quarterback, will be looking for their own long-term answer at the position sooner as opposed to later.

Whether that's now remains to be seen. The Rams own the No. 13 pick in the 2026 draft while Arizona sits at No. 3. Simpson isn't expected to go in that range — though crazier things have and will continue to happen.

Rather, Simpson's value appears to be in the mid-20's — leading many to believe the Cardinals could make the jump from their No. 34 selection in the second round. Los Angeles has the No. 61 pick (fourth-last) in the second, so perhaps a move down from their top pick could be in play.

LaFleur was asked about Simpson at the NFL's owners meetings — you can see what he said here.