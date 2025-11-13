Insider Confirms Jonathan Gannon’s Future With Cardinals
Jonathan Gannon's future with the Arizona Cardinals continues to be a talking point in the desert as the organization looks to climb its way out of a 3-6 deficit.
2025 hasn't lived up to expectations after Arizona geared itself up for a playoff run. Rather, even more questions surrounding Gannon, Kyler Murray and others are now being raised.
With eight games remaining in the season, plenty can change - though one NFL insider says Gannon isn't going anywhere.
Ben Allbright: Cardinals Sticking With Jonathan Gannon
"Arizona will have the same HC next year," Allbright replied when asked if the Cardinals would make a change.
This matches a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously that suggested Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort should be back for 2026:
"But the growing sense around the league is that, even if they miss the playoffs and get to the end of the season without Murray proving he can be their QB of the future, the Cardinals are likely to give Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort a chance to stick around and pick their own QB (Murray was in place and signed long-term when they got there.)" said Fowler."- Jeremy Fowler on Arizona's future
You can read more about that here.
The Cardinals have lost their last six-of-seven entering Week 11, though last week's blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks was by far the worst of the bunch.
Should Gannon Stay in Arizona?
While Gannon clearly hasn't lost the locker room, it's tough to imagine the hot seat not being cranked up even a little considering the team's position.
Gannon should absolutely be awarded another year with the Cardinals. He's turned the culture around in true 180 degree fashion, though the next step (and arguably the largest) is finding the margins between winning and losing.
It should also be noted that while Gannon's CEO approach to his coaches is commendable, his hesitation to interject and make changes (to the offense, in example) has arguably cost the Cardinals down the stretch of the season.
With Drew Petzing's contract up at the end of the season, Gannon will have the opportunity to choose a different offensive coordinator on top of what's likely to be their next quarterback of the future as well - should Murray part as expected.
Defensively, Nick Rallis should be retained for the future, as Arizona's defense hasn't performed well enough to seriously warrant a head coaching spot in the next cycle.
The pieces are there. The evidence of Gannon being a capable coach is clear - but there's a few tweaks that need to be made before Arizona can turn potential into progress.