What NFL Execs Really Think of Kyler Murray Speaks Volumes
NFL coaches and executives continue to weigh in on the future of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, who finds himself consistently in trade rumors at the moment.
Opinions on Murray are like podcasts - everybody seems to have one.
Since Murray first landed on the injury report weeks back with a foot sprain, speculation surrounding his future in Arizona past 2025 has seemingly reached an all-time high.
The Cardinals, now 3-6 after being dismantled by Seattle, only receive tougher questions regarding what's to come as the regular season slowly begins to wind down.
The Athletic's Mike Sando spoke with numerous NFL coaches and executives on Murray's situation in the desert, and the results were telling.
NFL Execs, Coaches Open up on Kyler Murray Dilemma
The Cardinals' offense has moved with more spark and substance in Arizona since Jacoby Brissett was placed in the driver's seat of the offense, which was highlighted by one opposing coach who spoke with Sando.
"He gets the tight end (Trey McBride) more involved and clearly knows where to go with the football," they said. "The ball comes out quicker, the timing is better, everything."
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing - who Brissett previously spent time with in Cleveland - has his offense set up to work off establishing the run and utilizing play-action to keep defenses honest.
Brissett's mold of a bigger, taller quarterback who can step into the pocket and deliver throws has been a big reason for Arizona's success along with their overall shift in pass-run ratio.
READ: Seahawks Call Jacoby Brissett 'Sitting Duck'
Brissett is under contract for one more season, which has propelled trade rumors around Murray.
Thanks to his contract and level of play, one NFL executive says it will be tough for Arizona to get a solid return back in a potential deal.
"I think they're gonna have an awakening if they think they can get something for that kid somewhere else," they told Sando.
One coach even toyed with the idea of being a backup at this point in Murray's career.
"Do you want him to be your backup in Cincinnati? In Pittsburgh? These are completely different offenses. If you wanted to get your backup behind Lamar (Jackson), maybe? Is he done as a starter? It's a fascinating question. Would Miami take him?"
Miami-Arizona quarterback swaps have polluted the internet in recent weeks as both teams could look to move on from their starters.
But if Murray is moved straight-up for Tua Tagovailoa, the Cardinals would have some massive questions to answer starting from the top down.
"Would the Jets consider him?" another exec asked Sando.
"He can go try baseball."