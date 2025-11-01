Kyler Murray, Several Other Stars Questionable vs Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys have revealed their final Week 9 injury report ahead of their battle on Monday Night Football.
The Cardinals ruled out pass rusher BJ Ojulari as he works his way back from a severe knee injury while Kyler Murray headlines a list of five questionable players for Arizona:
Arizona Cardinals Week 9 Injury Report
- OUT - BJ Ojulari (knee
- QUESTIONABLE - Kitan Crawford (ankle), Kyler Murray (foot), Walter Nolen (calf), Garrett Williams (knee), Will Johnson (groin)
Emari Demercado (ankle), Zay Jones (knee), Calais Campbell (rest) and Kelvin Beachum (rest) are names that were removed from the injury report and are good to go for Arizona.
Murray is already confirmed to be the backup for the Cardinals as Jacoby Brissett looks to get his third consecutive start. If active, Murray will only play in an emergency role if trends continue.
Johnson was added to the injury report on Friday and has been limited in his last two practices with a groin injury that sidelined him for two weeks earlier in the season.
Nolen has earned praise for his return from a calf injury and truly seems to be up in the air to make his debut in a Cardinals uniform after missing all of preseason and regular season action.
Williams, one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league, saw his return from injured reserve window open this week after suffering a knee injury back in Week 2 and missing every game since.
If all questionable players are out, the Cardinals' defense will be without some massive names.
Dallas Cowboys Week 9 Injury Report
- OUT - Alijah Clark (ribs), Jack Sanborn (groin), Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder),
- QUESTIONABLE - Cooper Beebe (ankle), Ajani Cornelius (knee), Juanyeh Thomas (migraine)
DeMarvion Overshown (knee), Perrion Winfrey (back), Shavon Revel (knee)
Names such as Bryan Anger (illness), Kenny Clark (elbow), Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), Tyler Smith (knee) and Reddy Steward (thigh) were removed from the injury report and are good to go for Monday Night Football.
Both teams will have the opportunity to make two practice squad elevations on Sunday while final inactives are due 90 minutes prior to game time.
When it comes to the Cardinals, they plan to stick to their process following a five-game losing streak.
“Stick with what you're doing — if you think that's right. I've been on both sides throughout my career of digging a hole and getting out of it (or) being way out of the hole and getting in it," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said.
"You’re 5-2 and lose seven in a row that doesn't feel so good. I've been 1-5 and won a playoff game. There's different experiences and every team's a little bit different. I think the main thing for us is, you can't look into the future. You can't look back now. We are where we are.
"We have to do everything that we need to do to try to win a game, and that's our sole focus.”
We'll see if that stays true when the primetime lights shine.