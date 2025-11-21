Kyler Murray Spotted Working at Cardinals Practice
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was spotted working off to the side of Friday's practice in Tempe as the team finalizes prep to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He was working with trainers during the open portion of practice.
The Cardinals' franchise quarterback was placed on injured reserve a few weeks ago with a mild foot sprain that can see him return as early as Week 14.
Murray, first suffering the injury against the Titans back in Week 5, has missed every game since.
Since Murray's placement on injured reserve, the Cardinals and Murray have both been fairly quiet after a fire storm of rumors and speculation surrounding Murray's standing with the organization began.
Arizona is heavily expected to move on from Murray this coming offseason.
What Kyler Murray's Future Holds
With Jacoby Brissett stepping into the full-time starting role, multiple reports indicate Murray will not be the starter even after he regains full health.
"He's fully committed. Right now, what he's going to concentrate on is getting healthy," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after the team placed Murray on IR.
"He's not healthy enough to play. He needs to get healthy so he can get back to playing football."
And although wins have still been hard to come by with Brissett under center, Arizona's offense has produced to greater heights compared to Murray's tenure to start the season.
The Cardinals move into the offseason with Brissett under contract for one more year, giving some thought to Arizona making him the permanent starter for 2026 while seeking a secondary - and potentially younger - option elsewhere.
After what will be his seventh year in the league, the Cardinals are expected to move off Murray by either trade or release after things simply haven't worked out for either side since Murray first arrived as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Despite winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and leading the Cardinals to a playoff berth in 2021, Murray's yet to take Arizona to new heights after inking a massive five-year, $230.5 million extension a few seasons ago.
A split shouldn't be ugly - as both sides will benefit from moving on.
Will we see Murray on the field again in a Cardinals uniform?
That remains one of the hottest topics in the desert, as Arizona is 3-7 and has spiraled after beginning the year 2-0.