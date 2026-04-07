Mock Draft Roundup: Nobody Knows Where Cardinals Will Go

We're just weeks away from the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Arizona Cardinals own the third overall pick and have a number of possibilities to weigh when they're on the clock.

Arizona has needs such as edge rusher and right tackle, which are favorites to be addressed early in the process.

While the Cardinals are sure to snag a great player, exactly who that is remains to be seen.

A handful of guesses leaves a handful of options across various recent mock drafts:

ESPN: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

Peter Schrager: "As part of the loaded NFC West, Arizona has to face three of the NFL's best teams twice every season, and the defense was frankly not very good last year, allowing 28.7 points per game (29th). Reese fills a need in Arizona as a potentially elite pass rusher, and I've heard rave reviews on what he can bring off the field from coaches. With the changing of eras in Arizona, the Cards should be seeking out new cornerstone pieces like Reese this month. Speaking of which: One wild card to watch here is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love."

Our take: Reese is one of the more polarizing picks in the draft thanks to his ability to play either inside linebacker or edge. Some call it versatlity, others call it not having a home at the next level. Arizona's opinion on this will either see Reese as a Micah Parsons in the waiting or another in the line of Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons.

CBS: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

JP Acosta: "With Mike LaFleur now head coach in Arizona, I wonder if he leans more into a gap-scheme run game. It's what Arizona previously majored in and fits its core players, and if you combine that with LaFleur's schematics, you could potentially have something special. Mauigoa might be more of a guard than tackle, but I'm willing to give him a shot at right tackle, where his power and physicality fit a heavy under-center, play-action offense."

Our take: The Cardinals actually traded down to No. 12 here, and that seems to be a best-case scenario where Arizona gets serious draft capital to move out of the top ten while still selecting a player of their choosing. Mauigoa satisfies an instant need at right tackle and can anchor that side of the line right away.

The Athletic: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Nick Baumgardner: "The Cardinals could do just about anything here (including taking an offensive tackle or Sonny Styles). But it’s pretty impossible to ignore everything Bailey puts on the table as a twitched-up, savvy and productive edge rusher. His bag of tricks is deep, and he could produce a bunch of sacks sooner rather than later.

Our take: Bailey has a strong mix of athleticism and production that makes him one of the more polished prospects in this class. Arizona desperately needs edge help opposite of Josh Sweat, and Bailey would boost their chances of getting to the quarterback immediately.