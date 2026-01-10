NFL Fines Two Cardinals Players After Rams Game

ARIZONA — Two different Arizona Cardinals were hit with fines after their Week 18 regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive lineman Darius Robinson and safety Jalen Thompson were each fined for plays made in the second quarter, both classified as unnecessary roughness.

Robinson was fined $12,172 for hitting a Rams player in the head while Thompson was fined $23,186 for using his helmet in a tackle.

Clips in the post below:

Two #AZCardinals players were fined in their regular season finale against the Rams:



Jalen Thompson was fined $23,186 for unnecessary roughness/use of the helmet for a hit in the second quarter.



Darius Robinson was fined $12,172 for unnecessary roughness/striking, also in the… pic.twitter.com/YiGLDJ72Q7 — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) January 10, 2026

The Cardinals ultimately lost to Los Angeles in 37-20 fashion, which has seen a few dominoes fall in the desert since, most notably seeing Jonathan Gannon fired after three years at the helm.

"Three years ago, this roster looked a lot different. A combination of draft and free agency, injuries are obviously a factor. But when I look at just the totality of the circumstances -- I wanted 17 games over the 18 weeks to make that decision," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told reporters shortly after firing Gannon.

"Monti and I wanted to give the benefit of those coaches and those players to see a whole body of work for the whole season. And at the end of last night, when we had a chance to speak and then again this morning after sleeping on it, we decided this was the best direction to go."

Arizona's now in search of their next leader and have reportedly requested up to eight names such as Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh, Anthony Weaver, Patrick Brown, Raheem Morris, Klint Kubiak, Matt Nagy and Jeff Hafley.

Most notably, Joseph has an apparent early lead for the race.

As for Robinson, he just completed his second season in the NFL, once again failing to pile up numbers in the box score, though his overall play towards the end of the season is encouraging and sets up a pivotal third year for the former first-round pick in 2026.

Thompson is set to hit free agency this offseason and is expected to be one of the top players at his position. NFL insider Dan Graziano offered this:

"Safety always comes down to how the team values the position. Thompson, if healthy, is likely to be one of the more sought-after free agents at the position, which is why most of the people I talk to about this situation seem to think he gets more from another team."

