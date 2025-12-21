Today Could Shape Jonathan Gannon's Future With Cardinals

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals arrive to State Farm Stadium for the final time in 2025, looking to win their home finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Obviously, our last home game. I want to play well for our fans. Get a win here, [we're] ready to compete," head coach Jonathan Gannon said this week.

Gannon, nearing completion of his third season in the desert, has had nothing short of heavy drama and speculation surrounding his job status after a massive let-down season.

Today's game against Atlanta could be the defining moment of Gannon's tenure.

Atlanta Could be Jonathan Gannon's Final Chance

We've seen various reports on Gannon's job status. Some insiders believe he'll ultimately return for 2026 while others have slapped a 70% probability on his departure.

Whatever the odds are, it's tough to envision Gannon continuing with Arizona if the Cardinals somehow finish the season losing their final 14-of-15 games.

While a fourth win on the schedule won't magically erase any of the prior criticisms or problems in Arizona, at very least it would temporarily lower Gannon's hot seat.

On a larger scale, perhaps it would instill some confidence for owner Michael Bidwill to keep Gannon around.

The Cardinals' best shot at snagging a win comes today against a 5-9 Falcons team. They'll travel to Cincinnati and Los Angeles (Rams) to finish out their schedule -- both matchups they're considerable underdogs in.

Thus, that sets the stage for today. It's not a playoff game... though it sure feels like a big one in the desert.

"It takes the collective to do their job at a really high level. Everybody involved. No matter what your role is (with) all the different roles in that building you need everyone to pull their weight, and it really is about the team. It really is. That's what I would say," Jonathan Gannon said when we asked what he's learned about winning as a head coach.

"The good teams, everyone's doing a really good job. The bad teams, we're not doing so good. You have to improve on a daily basis, stick to your process, double down and get better.”

With so many rumors. So many reports. So much speculation on his job, it feels like Gannon has one final opportunity to really prove his team can show up to games that matter.

I'm not sure if he can save his job today at State Farm Stadium, but it sure feels like he could lose it.

