Urged Cardinals Trade With Packers Shouldn't Happen – Yet

As the Arizona Cardinals are expected to be heavily engaged in trade discussions during the 2026 NFL Draft, theoritical trades have followed players currently on the roster since the end of the regular season.

It's a new era in the desert thanks to head coach Mike LaFleur's presence. After Kyler Murray was released during free agency, the Cardinals fully changed direction. It feels like Arizona's open to anything with a wide open future ahead.

That could include moving on from some notable names, though that shouldn't happen — at least not yet.

Cardinals Urged to Trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to Green Bay Packers

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Fox Sports recently floated a few trade suggestions, one being the Green Bay Packers sending a second and third-round pick to Arizona for Marvin Harrison Jr. this offseason:

"Harrison has been a disappointment with the Cardinals, but that could be all about their miserable quarterback situation. Pair him with Jordan Love, and his numbers should soar. It would be a big deal, and complicated by the fact that the Packers don’t have a first-rounder again until 2028," wrote Ralph Vacchiano.

"But Matt LaFleur could ask his old boss, Sean McVay, about why players are more important than those pesky high picks. Then he could call his brother Mike, the new coach in Arizona, and get this deal done."

The Cardinals would almost certainly ask for a first-round pick for Harrison as a starting point, though with Harrison's highs and lows, the Packers might just be able to squeeze the multi-pick package out of the Cardinals like Vacchiano suggests.

Arizona surely has gotten calls on the former No. 4 overall pick, but they shouldn't entertain offers for him.

At least not yet.

Cardinals Still Need Patience With Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals new head coach Mike LaFleur at a news conference on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If LaFleur is anything close to the offensive mastermind he holds promise to be, Harrison should be just fine.

How many times have we seen offenses under Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay consistently maximize receivers and scheme them open? LaFleur, an understudy for both while brother Matt is also a respected offensive mind, is hoping to carry some of that success over.

It's not as if the talent evaporated overnight, either. Harrison's smooth play with a 6-4 frame is very much in existent, it's simply about maximizing his talents. And that's not to say Harrison's struggles haven't been partly due to his own, but rather a fresh start with a promising play-caller should do him well.

If the Cardinals can't squeeze more out of Harrison under LaFleur, then those talks would be more entertained — though at this moment, Arizona shouldn't give up on their former top pick.