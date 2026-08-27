NFL Insider Reveals Truth on Josh Sweat Trade Rumors Involving Cardinals, Packers

ARIZONA — Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Arizona Cardinals and Josh Sweat, though perhaps the biggest NFL insider just doused that chatter with his latest update.

Sweat, recently activated off the PUP list after managing a knee injury, traveled with the team to Green Bay with the Packers at the forefront of potential talks.

The Cardinals aren't trading Sweat at this moment. And if you don't want to take our word for it, you can take Adam Schefter's:

What Adam Schefter Said on Josh Sweat Trade Rumors

The prominent ESPN NFL insider appeared on ESPN Milwaukee to clear the air on any Sweat trade rumors:

"I try to deal in facts and realities. All I can tell you is I know there have been teams that have reached out to them [Arizona] and I know they've been told they're not trading him. Now, could they change their stance down the line? Sure, but there have been teams that recently have reached out and they've told those teams, 'We are not trading him.'"

Full clip:

"I know there have been teams that have reached out to them, and I know they've been told they're NOT trading him." #GoPackGo



🎙️ @AdamSchefter on whether the #Packers could trade for Josh Sweat. pic.twitter.com/IFBBQjTcan — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) August 27, 2026

Schefter isn't the only prominent NFL insider to debunk Sweat-to-Green Bay, as Ian Rapoport did so earlier in the offseason:

"This has gained some steam on social media, so just to provide some clarity: #AZCardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat is not being traded. Not to the #Packers or anywhere. Carry on…" he said on X.

Cardinals Previously Insisted They Wouldn't Trade Josh Sweat

This matches words from Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort earlier in camp, where he shut down any trade rumors:

"I'd say [trade] discussions that come by that, there's always a lot of talk that goes around that. We have no interest in trading Josh. We're excited to have him. Some of those discussions [we're] going to keep private. But excited to have Josh here, [he] had a great year last year. Excited for more good things out of him this year." Monti Ossenfort on Josh Sweat

Head coach Mike LaFleur, when speaking at minicamp while Sweat wasn't practicing, debunked any rumblings of a trade.

"There's no situation," LaFleur said.

"The situation is he hasn't practiced. I'm not going to put a guy out on the field that hasn't been out there to prep."

Why Are Trade Rumors Surrounding Josh Sweat?

Sweat, after the Cardinals canned Jonathan Gannon to begin the offseason, reportedly requested a trade. That went unsettled through the offseason, and his absence through all of voluntary OTAs, minicamp and training camp didn't quite extinguish those talks.

Sweat had his two best statistical seasons under Gannon, who is believed to be a major driving point in landing Sweat via free agency. Gannon's absence mixed with Arizona's low expectations have contributed to some suspecting the star pass rusher isn't happy.

Why Cardinals Won't Trade Josh Sweat - Yet

Sweat's practically their only prominent pass rusher. He led the Cardinals in sacks last season with 12 while every other rostered outside linebacker totaled just 5.5 combined. His pass rush win-rate also ranked near the top of the league.

Especially with Ossenfort's job potentially on the line this season, Arizona isn't exactly eager to offload one of their top players before the 2026 season even begins.

This could be a conversation later down the road, though for now, Sweat's not going anywhere.