One Word Predicts the Cardinals' 2026 Season for Every Starting QB

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a predicament they haven't stumbled upon in years.

Kyler Murray was released this offseason and for the first time since 2019, the Cardinals don't have an established franchise quarterback in the mix.

Sure, Jacoby Brissett will probably be the starter when his contract situation eventually gets fixed. Third-round pick Carson Beck could also potentially fill those shoes, too — though expectations are all over the place.

Gardner Minshew was signed in free agency on a one-year deal as another veteran presence in the room as well.

There's a chance all three quarterbacks may be thrown into starting action at some point in 2026 — here's one word to describe how the Cardinals' season would go if every quarterback started all 17 games:

Jacoby Brissett: Moderate

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Brissett went 1-11 as a starter last season, though in terms of pure production, he had a career season and helped Michael Wilson and Trey McBride notch 1,000-yard campaigns.

That's the issue with Brissett — he's fine enough to sling the ball around at high numbers. He doesn't turn the ball over often and he won't exactly lose the Cardinals games from his own mistakes. On the flip side, he's not quite good enough to put Arizona on his back and win games.

If Brissett started the entire 2026 season, we'd probably see a carbon copy of what last year looked like: An offense that filled up the box score when the dust settled after 60 minutes but would also need their defense to shoulder the load to turn losses into wins.

Moderate. You get what you see, nothing more and nothing less.

Gardner Minshew: Rollercoaster

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws passes during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minshew, also a veteran like Brissett, is more of a wildcard when it comes to his play style.

Minshew's Pro Bowl campaign just a few seasons ago showed his athleticism and arm talent on top of his willingness to take chances. That in itself would create, at least in terms of fun, a better brand of football than Brissett.

Yet Minshew's confidence sometimes backfires in true gun-slinging style, and that's where misfortunes happen.

If Minshew started the entire 2026 season, the Cardinals' offense would be a fun watch for fans, though in terms of wins and losses, Arizona might suffer. We see it all the time: A quarterback gets hot before defenses exploit their tendencies. It wouldn't take long for that to happen in Arizona.

Rollercoaster. Buckle up, because there's going to be ups and downs.

Carson Beck: Prospective

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beck enters the NFL with prototypical size for the position and the ability to be a game manager at the next level. Beck is not a flashy athlete nor does he have eye-opening arm talent, though he wins with his processing and ability to run within the parameters of the offense.

For a rookie quarterback starting every game, that's exactly what Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur would want. There's no need for Beck to be a superhero in a talented Arizona offense, and if he trends like most rookie quarterbacks do, he'll likely play the season extremely safe.

Oddly enough, that just might be exactly what the Cardinals need this year.

Beck's season would undoubtedly be filled with highs and lows, just like any rookie appearing in the league would have. It does feel as if Beck offers just a bit more ceiling than Brissett while also posing as a safer option than Minshew in terms of turnovers.

Prospective. It would be exciting to see Beck under center, and for a Cardinals team needing every bit of evaluation ahead of 2027's quarterback class, it would be needed as well.