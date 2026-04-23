Ranking the Arizona Cardinals’ 3 Most Likely Draft Scenarios

The Arizona Cardinals own the keys of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Picks ahead of the Cardinals in the Las Vegas Raiders (Fernando Mendoza) and the New York Jets (Arvell Reese/David Bailey) are all but etched into the draft board, though Arizona's third overall pick is truly the first selection that isn't close to being known.

That's thanks in part to the wild number of possibilities and directions general manager Monti Ossenfort can take when they're finally on the clock.

Out of what feels like an infinite group, here's the top three most likely outcomes out of the Cardinals' top draft selection.

1. Cardinals Trade Down From No. 3

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If we know one thing about the Cardinals under Ossenfort's guidance? He'll always look for a potential trade.

Moving up and down draft boards has become the expectation in the desert, and buzz around Arizona moving out of the third overall pick has been loud — which is extremely justified.

In a draft that doesn't feature a top blue chip/can't miss player, the Cardinals feel like they can move down a few spots in the order and still land a quality Day 1 starter while also recouping extra draft ammo in the same sweep.

This is the ideal scenario in the desert: Land a high quality player you very well may have entertained taking in the top five while getting some nice picks back in the process.

2. Stick and Pick Remainder of Arvell Reese/David Bailey

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals enter this draft with virtually no help added to a pass rush that ranked near the bottom of the league in several categories. While Josh Sweat had a career year in terms of production (12 sacks), the next man up was DL Calais Campbell with 6.5 sacks.

Campbell's currently a free agent/potentially pondering retirement while the three other top outside linebackers in Arizona combined for just 4.5 sacks in 2025.

The group needs a boost, to say the least.

The good news? A top pass rusher should be available regardless of what the Jets do at No. 2 in either Reese or Bailey.

Reese has the higher ceiling as a versatile guy but also has more question marks. Bailey was the more productive sack artist in college but some believe he's not a three-down player.

Both feel like they'd improve Arizona's ability to get after the quarterback overnight.

3. Stick and Pick Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even as somebody who does not believe Love should be the third overall pick in Arizona, my feelings clearly don't match those in the Cardinals' building.

Love is viewed as one of the best prospects in the class regardless of position and would give a boost to a Cardinals offense — and fan base – that needs it after a dismal 2025 season.

While it's debatable what his actual impact can be behind an offensive line that still stands for upgrades at multiple spots, it's hard to deny the juice Love would bring in various facets.