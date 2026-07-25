Trey McBride Sets Record Straight After Controversial Comments Towards Cardinals Fans

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride ruffled some feathers weeks ago after he made comments towards the lack of fan support in the desert.

"There's no Arizona fans in Arizona," said McBride on a podcast with Bussin' With The Boys.

"Living in Arizona, no one's from Arizona. Everyone kind of has moved in from another state so they're all fans of their own team. Now you have the Arizona that sits there, there's no Arizona fans in Arizona. So it's a tough deal, but hopefully we'll start winning some games and we can bring some of those fans back."

That was weeks ago. Now, speaking with reporters for the first time since, McBride's media availability was concluded with a corrected stance from one of the NFL's best tight ends.

"I probably shouldn't have said that. It came out wrong and obviously the fan base is great. We have a tremendous fanbase. Arizona's been here, loyal fans to all sports teams here. We're very lucky to have a lot of these guys," McBride said on Saturday.

"We're going to have a great season, we're going to win games and we're going to make sure those fans have something proud to cheer for. Like I said, I love it here in Arizona and I hope they love me, too. It's a special place, the fans are great and I'm excited for this year to give them something to be proud of."

Full clip:

Trey McBride got the opportunity to address recent comments about the #AZCardinals fan base.



Excellent question by @Tdrake4sports and excellent response from Trey. pic.twitter.com/SCBmPGopXw — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) July 25, 2026

McBride, fresh off a massive contract extension and All-Pro season, is an undoubted pillar of Arizona's plans moving into the future. He, alongside star safety Budda Baker, are the longest-tenured players on the team.

"I'm very fortunate to play here in Arizona. I love it here. I've been very blessed with the opportunity to play here for a few more years," McBride said.

"... Everything kind of works itself out and I'm very happy with the situation I'm in here in Arizona. I love it here. It's been a great spot. I'm very lucky to be here."