Trey McBride's Comments on Cardinals Fans Came With an Uncomfortable Truth

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride is used to causing chaos on the field, though behind a microphone he may have unintentionally done the same.

McBride hopped on the Bussin With The Boys podcast and discussed a handful of topics ranging from Kyler Murray to his contract negotiations with Arizona and everything between.

That also included the lack of Cardinals fans who fill State Farm Stadium, and McBride's choice of words rubbed many people the wrong way.

"There's no Arizona fans in Arizona," said McBride.

"Living in Arizona, no one's from Arizona. Everyone kind of has moved in from another state so they're all fans of their own team. Now you have the Arizona that sits there, there's no Arizona fans in Arizona. So it's a tough deal, but hopefully we'll start winning some games and we can bring some of those fans back."

Full clip (h/t Mr. AZ Sports):

Trey Mcbride said on the Bussin With The Boys podcast that there are no Arizona fans.



Damn that hurts. He’s not wrong, between a disaster of ownership and Arizona being a transplant state, most home games feel like an away game.



But damn. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/9rRnb35MId — 🌵 Mr. Az (@MrAzSports) July 1, 2026

McBride's comments sparked a flurry of debate and responses online.

Donald Case wrote, "I've been a season ticket holder since 2000. Went to the Super Bowl. Dipped up PJJ at the draft. There are serious fans here, but we are certainly outnumbered."

NocNoc97 added, "I’d agree with him. At the same time, I think consistency is the key. If just one of our sports teams was consistently successful, the fans would absolutely show up."

There's several more responses that offer different perspectives, and it's clear McBride struck a chord with the die-hard Cardinals fans who do show up and show out every Sunday for their team.

However, there's truth in McBride's words — even if he meant absolutely zero harm or ill will.

Arizona's market is traditionally known to be tough, and that's due to a few different reasons. The Cardinals got here in 1988, where plenty of then residents already had allegiances to other NFL teams.

Success has been massively elusive since the Cardinals moved to the desert with winning seasons few and far between. The current generation of people who grew up in the Valley have seen little high-level football, which makes it extremely tough to establish roots when the losing piles up.

State Farm Stadium is consistently overrun by opposing fans, or at least such has been the case in recent years. Regardless of opponent, it's a struggle to see Arizona have a true homefield advantage.

Fans do show up when teams are winning. That was evident with the Coyotes before they relocated and such is the case with the Diamondbacks and Cardinals, too.

Winning cures all. If Arizona's able to find their stride on the field, the fans will follow. It's hard to blame fans for not wanting to subject themselves to Cardinals football every week when they've won just 15 games the last three seasons.

And that's where the responsibility can shift back to McBride and his teammates. Arizona will never have the die-hard fandom of places such as Buffalo, Pittsburgh or Green Bay. That is what it is.

However, McBride's a leader on this team and also recognizes winning football games is the best way to get that coveted support we have only seen sporadically.