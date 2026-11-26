It is safe to say that 2026 will not be a season Arizona Cardinals fans will have many great memories associated with.

However, despite the tough season, there's still plenty of optimism around what the future holds in the desert. And with it being Thanksgiving, the organization still has plenty to be thankful for despite another poor year.

Four reasons why Cardinals fans should be hopeful for the future:

It's a Good Year to be Bad

With the Cardinals tallying a lot of losses this season, it might seem like that could lead to a grim future. However, that is quite the opposite. Arizona will likely pick anywhere from No. 3-7 in the upcoming NFL draft, which looks to be filled with future Pro Bowlers and All-Pros on both sides of the ball.

On defense, either edge rusher Colin Simmons from Texas or Dylan Stewart from South Carolina could be a keystone player on the Cardinals' defensive line. Going to the secondary, cornerback Leonard Moore from LSU could develop into one of the NFL's best corners.

On offense, there is the acclaimed wideout Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State. Unless Arizona picks number one, they probably won't be able to get him. There are still other amazing wide receiver talents such as Charlie Beck and Nick Marsh from Indiana, or Cam Coleman from Texas, all of whom could be a great one-two punch with wideout Michael Wilson.

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) runs against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) after making a catch during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have one of the best offensive players in the league

On the topic of offense, Arizona has one of the best offensive players: tight end Trey McBride. After years of having a consistent yet dynamic threat in wideout Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinal fans didn't have to wait long before McBride took up that mantle.

Despite bumpy quarterback play, McBride has had a great 2026 season, putting up big numbers and making awesome plays. His best game of the season so far was against the Denver Broncos — where he gathered 111 yards on 10 catches.

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates after catching a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there were slight trade rumors about McBride getting shipped off at this year's deadline, the spectacular tight end is still in the desert. He is also only 27 years old, which is young for the tight end position. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle are 37 and 33, respectively, and are still performing at a high level.

Whatever direction Arizona takes, McBride will be a player that fans can rely on for years to come.

The Cardinals have Promising Offensive Line Pieces

The past two Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles, have taught the league one thing: having a great offensive line matters. Whether it's buying the quarterback extra time in the pocket or blocking for running backs, an offensive line is non-negotiable for success.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Chase Bisontis (57) in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thankfully, Arizona has two players fans can count on in the coming seasons. One is tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who, despite tearing his left bicep in week four against the New York Giants, has been a good player so far when healthy. While Johnson Jr. isn't an elite yet, the potential is still certainly there.

There is also guard Chase Bisontis, who despite not playing this season still has a lot of promise despite a preseason MCL injury. Bisontis was one of my favorite players coming out of the draft. While every draft take doesn't age well, Bisontis looked good in the preseason. Hopefully he can translate that to 2027.

The Cardinals are in an aging division

It is no secret the NFC West is a gauntlet as the 49ers, Los Angels Rams and Seattle Seahawks could all make deep playoff runs. Each of these teams have had the Cardinals' number in the past couple of seasons at one point or another.

Nov 7, 2026; Madrid, Spain; The Super 60 ring to commemorate the Seattle Seahawks 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8, 2026 at the NFL House Madrid created by Adobe at the Casa de las Alhajas in Plaza de San Martin. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The time for Arizona could be coming in the next couple of years. While San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is going to be great for years to come, a lot of their players, such as wideouts Mike Evans/Keenan Allen, running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams are not exactly spring chickens.

This is even more true for the Rams, as quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Davante Adams, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald could all retire this coming offseason.

The Cardinals could take a page out of the Seahawks' playbook. Before winning the Super Bowl last season, Seattle built its team with a great young roster and key veteran players. Sure, the Seahawks were mediocre for a couple of years, but it was worth it when they took home the Lombardi Trophy.

Overall, the future is bright in Arizona if they play their cards right.