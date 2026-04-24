Why Cardinals Draft Trade Today Feels Inevitable

By all accounts, the Arizona Cardinals are poised to make a trade at some point in rounds two and three of the NFL draft.

The party starts at 4:00 PM MST and it won't be long for the Cardinals (who own the second pick in round two) before Arizona can make some noise of their own at No. 34.

After drafting Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick last night, Arizona's on a mission to now fill some big needs across the roster after not doing so in the first. Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has never been shy about dropping down for extra draft picks, and that appears to again be the case tonight.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting the Cardinals are one of many teams to be taking calls on their pick in the second round.

Sources: The #49ers, #Cardinals and #Bills have received calls about potential trades at the top of Round 2 tonight, setting up what could be a busy trade night.



It makes sense as Round 1 ended with five of the final seven picks being traded. pic.twitter.com/NBgJD4ekAl — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 24, 2026

The move makes sense, at least in some form or fashion.

The reality is after last night, no prominent offensive tackles will be drafted with immediate hopes of starting on the right side for Arizona. There's also a crop of edge rushers and defensive tackles wide enough for the Cardinals to drop down a few spots and feel comfortable with the talent levels available.

“It’s really not different at all. There's just 32 less names on the board, so we'll regroup in the morning. We already have an idea of the top two or three guys that are on the board (and) we know one of them is going to be there because there's only one pick in front of us at second," Ossenfort told reporters after the first night of the draft.

"Then really it's the same. We'll pick there early in the second or obviously, we'll always listen if there's any opportunities to move around. Then we have to wait for 32 more names to come off the board before it's our turn again. It’s really not different at all. There's just fewer and fewer names on the board as we go.”

Arizona also owns their original picks in rounds 3-7, which could potentially add to the Cardinals' willingness to move down in the second while being aggressive a bit later in the order if they like the fit/value.

Under Ossenfort's watch, the Cardinals always feel like a possibility to wheel-and-deal around the draft board. Yet after drafting Love and foregoing some more prominent team needs, Arizona may just again look to get as many swings at the plate as possible on Day 2.