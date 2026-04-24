Cardinals’ Biggest Draft Needs and Most Likely Picks in Rounds 2 & 3

TEMPE — Welcome to Day 2 draft festivities, where the Arizona Cardinals are looking to add to their arsenal of weapons after snagging Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love in the first round.

The Cardinals currently have two picks (No. 35, 65) today, though that very much could change depending on how Arizona wants to navigate the board. General manager Monti Ossenfort is always down for a wheel-and-deal, though the Cardinals will still have to pick at some point tonight.

With that said, the Cardinals still have some top needs to handle entering Day 2 festivities.

Ranking Cardinals Top Remaining NFL Draft Needs

1. Edge Rusher: This was one of the biggest roster holes opposite of Josh Sweat this season and after the Cardinals did nothing to satisfy that need in free agency, many turned their attention towards the early stages of the draft. There was a heavy belief Arizona wanted David Bailey before he went off the board to the New York Jets, forcing them in a different direction.

2. Offensive line: Both right guard and right tackle could stand to see upgrades with the tackle spot being the more urgent need. Arizona, had they moved down like heavily anticipated, would have targeted tackles in either Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa. And while Love helps the running game, they still need some big boys up front.

3. Quarterback: Ty Simpson shockingly went early to the Los Angeles Rams, putting the Cardinals out of play for a quarterback who could immediately compete for starting duties. While Jacoby Brissett surely was a winner from last night, Arizona still needs a fresh presence to at minimum develop moving into the future, where there's still no long-term answer after Kyler Murray.

Most Likely Cardinals Picks Tonight

1. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State: In terms of value, this might be the move in the second round. McDonald was a disruptor at the college ranks and played at a prestigious school such as Ohio State, where Ossenfort has an obvious soft spot for the school. Walter Nolen III needs a running mate and going off BPA, that just might be their guy early in the second round.

2. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M: Howell tallied 11.5 sacks last year in the SEC and has a nice blend of speed and power to his game that previously went unseen. The Cardinals simply need more pass rush prowess in their front seven and that's exactly what they'd get with Howell, who also isn't horrid in run support either.

3. Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee: The Cardinals have done work on some early/mid-round receivers, and Brazzell is one of the pass catchers who had a Top 30 visit with the team. Arizona would love to add a vertical threat to their WR room, as Brazzell is a tall receiver capable of making noise with his speed and ability to track the ball downfield.

4. Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona: You can never go wrong adding talented football players to the roster, and that will uindoubtedly be the case if Arizona takes the former Wildcats defensive back. Stukes has risen up draft boards since the process started as a versatile defender who simply finds the football wherever he goes.

5. Austin Barber, OT, Florida: Barber is a versatile tackle that can play on either the left or right side of the line of scrimmage, though Arizona needs immediate help at right tackle. Barber is a lengthy prospect with no massive holes in either his run or pass blocking, but rather his consistency has been marked on scouting reports.