Why Won't the Cardinals Name Their Starting Quarterback?

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback is obvious for 2026.

Or is it?

The organization appears close to striking a reworked contract with Jacoby Brissett, one that is projected to massively leapfrog the mere $1.5 million in guarantees he initially has this coming season.

Brissett started 12 games for the Cardinals last season. He has an established connection with playmakers in Trey McBride and Michael Wilson. He offers the best blend of experience and proficiency when compared to other Cardinals quarterbacks in Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck and Kedon Slovis.

Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur has backed Brissett's previous absences at every opportunity when mandatory minicamp and offseason team activities were taking place, highlighting his experience and expertise to run practically any NFL offense.

If the tea leaves lead anywhere, it's Brissett.

So why won't the Cardinals just flat-out name him the starter?

Cardinals Avoid Starter, Open QB Competition Chatter

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur speaks to the media during a training camp press conference at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As the Cardinals prepared for practice on Thursday, LaFleur was asked how he would describe Brissett's role in the quarterback room and if there was a quarterback competition.

"I would describe it as practice one on July 23," he said.

After canceling his team's final minicamp practice, LaFleur was directly asked who their starting quarterback was entering training camp.

"I'm not really concerned about QB1 right now. I'm concerned about these guys reporting [to training camp]," he said.

When Beck was drafted with Arizona's third-round pick months ago, the Cardinals also (understandably) side-stepped questions on his role in 2026.

Are The Cardinals Secretly Wanting a QB Battle?

For as much as LaFleur has positioned himself to be pro-Brissett this offseason, he's also been adamant that roles across the roster will be earned, not given. That includes quarterback.

The best players should and will play. If Minshew returns to his Pro Bowl form from just a few seasons ago, perhaps the Cardinals make a surprise decision. If Beck turns heads in camp/preseason, that would also make the Cardinals think twice.

In an ideal world, every quarterback plays great and the Cardinals simply roll with the best option.

Yet we live in a world where money very much matters when it comes to decisions. This isn't a Madden franchise where you simply plug the best overall players into the lineup. If a general manager is paying big bucks, they're going to want to see that investment pay dividends.

Perhaps that's why the Cardinals haven't named anybody a starter — yet.

Cardinals Just Might Wait For New Deal First

The best explanation as to why the Cardinals haven't named a starter with training camp fully underway? While it's cliche to suggest over a microphone the best players will start, perhaps the real reason resonates in the ongoing contract negotiations with Brissett.

It's well understood, at least from the outside, Brissett will start the season under center in Arizona. Whether he lasts the entire regular season is a debate that typically ends at the same spot: Probably not.

Yet the Cardinals have to stick in the moment. While they reportedly told Brissett in private earlier this offseason that he was their guy for 2026, Arizona's yet to officially say that out loud.

That's a very important distinction. The moment LaFleur admits Brissett will be their starting quarterback, the Cardinals lose any high ground or negotiating power at the table while these talks remain ongoing.

It simply doesn't do Arizona any good to publicly anoint Brissett, at least until a new deal is signed.

Does that open the door for speculation? Sure, though LaFleur seems pretty adjusted to keeping outside noise where it belongs.

"We'll always ignore it," LaFleur said on outside chatter.

Perhaps the tone changes when Brissett gets his restructured contract. Perhaps it doesn't. But the Cardinals, are keeping their lips sealed for the time being.