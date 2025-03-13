CeeDee Lamb Says Mavericks ‘Killed the City’ With Luka Doncic Trade
The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade was so monumental it made its way to the NFL ... where Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has weighed in with his own boots-on-the-ground take.
The wideout linked up with streamer N3ON for a video published Wednesday, in which he claimed the Mavs "killed the city" with the Doncic trade.
In a clip of the moment, N3on asked Lamb what he thought about the deal, to which Lamb replied, "I ain't gon lie, they killed the city with that one.
"I wasn't even expecting that, I don't even know what time that happened. But I remember where I was when I saw it and I thought it was fake. 'Cause I saw it on a tweet and it didn't have ... it was just a tweet, just the words. ... But then they said Shams [Charania] did it, and Shams is like the Adam Schefter of the NBA."
Watch that below:
Of course, Lamb is not a fellow hooper (though he did play in high school), but he is a Dallas sports personality, something he and Doncic shared up until about a month ago. So his thoughts on the matter are perhaps even more pertinent than others.
Mavericks fans have been very angry after the front office traded away their best player, going so far as to stage protests outside the team's arena and leave games early. And Irving's subsequent season-ending ACL tear was just the cherry on top of an extremely disappointing and maddening season. The city has a long way to go in terms of rebuilding good will with fans ... because, per Lamb, it sounds like things are pretty dire down there.