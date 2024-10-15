Aaron Rodgers rips former Chargers star after Jets' MNF mishap
Former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams isn’t having a great time with the New York Jets.
Williams, in his first season with the Jets after seven years with the Chargers, ranks just fifth on his new team in receiving with 10 catches for 145 yards.
And he just earned the ire of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a primetime stage.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Rodgers called out Williams for running the wrong route on his game-clinching interception, saying that the other wideout absorbed coverage away from Williams—but the former Chargers standout wasn’t where he needed to be.
“I’m throwing to the red line and he’s running an in-breaker,” Rodgers said, via Paul Andrew Esden Jr of The Score 1260. “It’s gotta be down the red line. I was throwing to the red line but when I got to about here, I saw he was running an in-breaker so I had to kind of adjust it a little bit. But the play is two guys vertical, one down the seam, one down the red line.”
Williams, a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2017, tore his ACL last year, ultimately appearing in just three games before a new front office remade the wideout room, also moving away from Keenan Allen and drafting Ladd McConkey in the second round.
Williams and McConkey would make for an interesting duo for Justin Herbert on paper. And if nothing else, Herbert wouldn’t be likely to throw his weapons under the bus at the podium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Greg Roman, Chargers improved, but the 'prevent offense' needs to stop
Justin Herbert: Jim Harbaugh said he was just 'really excited for the game'
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh provides update after cardiologist visit
Chargers sign free agent CB Eli Apple after droves of injuries