Justin Herbert: Jim Harbaugh said he was just 'really excited for the game'
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wasn't aware of the Jim Harbaugh medical episode on the sidelines early during the eventual Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos.
Harbaugh, who later explained the medical situation in a way only he could, actually informed the players of his situation the night before the game, but otherwise didn’t say anything on Sunday.
Herbert summed up what Harbaugh actually did tell players: “He just told us he was really excited for the game. But that’s definitely something he should get checked out.”
That’s certainly one way to put it. Herbert followed up by saying he’ll check in on Harbaugh.
"He mentioned it last night, but he did a good job of keeping calm because I was on the field," Herbert said. "I was just hoping he was okay. He seemed to be okay after the game. Definitely something I'm going to go talk to him about to make sure he's okay."
The general theme around postgame interviews with players, of course, was that Harbaugh wouldn’t miss football for anything like that. But there was a moment on Sunday where confusion reigned, with the team declaring Harbaugh “questionable,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter declared the interim head coach and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh alerted and cutting his own press conference short.
Now that all seems to be well, Harbaugh describing it as “really excited” seems fitting.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh explains his brief medical scare vs. Broncos
Chargers beat Broncos: Quick analysis and takeaways after AFC West clash
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh jokes he's up '2-0 with arrhythmias' now
Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Broncos
Alt, Slater returns lead to positive steps for Chargers' offense