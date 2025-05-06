Bears-Chargers trade pitch adds $50 million upgrade for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers added weapons in the passing game for quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason, but it certainly wouldn't hurt to add more.
The Chargers lost Joshua Palmer but have since signed veteran Mike Williams in free agency and drafted Tre Harris. At tight end, Tyler Conklin was added to a group that includes Will Dissly.
However, with the lack of experience in the wide receivers room, and with neither Conklin nor Dissly being true impact pass-catchers, it's not crazy to think the Chargers will add more difference-makers to the passing attack.
And that's exactly what Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wants to see the Chargers do. That's why he proposed a trade with the Chicago Bears for tight end Cole Kmet.
"The Chargers could also look to add Kmet as a more dynamic pass-catcher than Tyler Conklin or Will Dissly. Kmet has 258 catches for 2,592 yards and 19 touchdowns in his five NFL seasons," Knox wrote.
Kmet has proven himself to be an impact pass-catcher during his five-year career, with the tight end tallying 600 yards or more twice, including a career-high 719 in 2023.
Kmet had a down year in 2024 with 474 yards, but the Bears also had a rookie under center and a slew of weapons in the wide receivers room for him to compete with.
There has been a thought that Kmet could now be expendable after the Bears spent a first-round pick on tight end Colston Loveland, which is certainly logical to consider.
Kmet would be an instant upgrade over both Dissly and Conklin in terms of pass-catching ability, and he could really explode with Herbert, who would be the best quarterback Kmet has ever worked with.
The Chargers would likely have to give up a mid-round pick for Kmet's services, but that would be a worthwhile investment for Los Angeles, a team that needs more weapons for Herbert.
Adding to that, Kmet's $50 million deal runs through 2027, so he won't be a rental. And, at just 26 years old, the former second-round pick could be a long-term solution for Los Angeles.
Surrounding Herbert with more legitimate weapons in the passing game should continue to be a top priority for the Chargers the rest of the offseason. Kmet would be a fantastic option to help achieve that goal.
