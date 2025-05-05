Omarion Hampton unbothered by NFL draft fall because of great Chargers fit
Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton isn’t all that concerned about how far he fell in the NFL draft, who went where before him or what number he technically came off the board.
He’s far more concerned with fit—which certainly aligns with the vibes always put out by Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Hampton has made it more than clear that the only thing he’s zeroed in on after the draft is the fantastic fit he has with Harbaugh’s Chargers, as he summed up on The Jim Rome Show this past week.
"Fit and situation is way more important [than draft position]," Hampton said, according to Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "You could go anywhere but if it's not a fit, then you won't be able to produce what you can do. I feel like fit is a big part of it."
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh says Chargers just couldn't accept trade offers, miss on Omarion Hampton
Hampton is certainly right, considering he could’ve easily gone to a team that doesn’t have a scheme that matches his skillset, or a quarterback who can draw the attention of defneses, among other factors.
In Los Angeles, Hampton will get to form a dual-threat backfield with veteran Najee Harris while an elite Justin Herbert applies a ton of pressure with his arm. He’ll do so behind an upgraded offensive line after the arrival of Mekhi Becton, too.
RELATED: Chargers' high-upside UDFA projected to make final roster in training camp
"We know they're going to run the ball, so I'm loving it," Hampton said. "I'm excited, we got me and Najee [Harris], a dominant duo backfield.”
The potential for dominance is certainly there, given Hampton’s past successes and obvious projection into the Chargers offense.
That other teams will know it’s coming and potentially be unable to stop it just fits with the Harbaugh theme, really.
