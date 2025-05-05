Bears-Chargers blockbuster trade proposal jettisons $110 million star to Los Angeles
If there's one thing the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers had in common this offseason, it was their need at the wide receiver position.
After doing a poor job of addressing their need in free agency, the Chargers added Tre Harris in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Meanwhile, the Bears sprung for a wide receiver even earlier, taking Luther Burden 16 spots before the Chargers selected Harris.
The Burden selection has created a discussion among Bears fans and media, as Burden is a very similar type of receiver to star D.J. Moore, which has led some to believe Moore may not be long for Chicago. Also, Moore struggled mightily to connect with Caleb Williams in 2024, which only adds more fuel to the fire.
Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios has taken this discussion and run with it. He suggested three possible landing spots for Moore if he's dealt and the Chargers were one of them.
"This would be the perfect situation for Moore since the Los Angeles Chargers have a bright young offense," Palacios writes. "However, despite drafting Tre Harris, the team still has one of the worst pass-catching units in the league. Many should expect Quentin Johnston to lose his job this upcoming season after back-to-back years of inconsistency. 2024 draft pick Ladd McConkey is still the only reliable one who is becoming quarterback Justin Herbert’s favorite weapon."
Moore has proven himself to be a reliable weapon, with four years of 1,100 receiving yards or more. He is coming off a down season in 2024, but he was also catching passes from a rookie quarterback and Chicago's offense was just a mess.
If traded to Los Angeles, Moore would immediately have the best quarterback he's ever played with in Justin Herbert, which could lead to career-best production. And, he the versatile Moore is exactly the kind of established wideout Los Angeles needs.
The problem is that the Bears are dangerously thin at the position if they deal Moore, as there isn't much in Chicago in terms of depth.
However, perhaps the Chargers can offer Quentin Johnston as a piece in a package that would also include a draft pick. After all, he'd be expendable if Moore was acquired.
While the Chargers would probably leap at the chance to make this trade, the Bears aren't likely to be as enthusiastic. Instead, we suspect the Bears will give the Moore-Williams pairing another season and then revisit the situation in 2026.
