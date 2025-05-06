Charger Report

Chargers' first-round pick could be part of 'dominant' 1-2 punch at running back

It’s been a long time since the Chargers have had a reliable ground attack. That could change in a big way thanks to a pair of talented offseason additions.

Russell Baxter

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Kamal Bonner (34) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Kamal Bonner (34) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Prior to last month, the last time the Chargers drafted a running back in the first round was 10 years ago. The team used the 15th overall pick in 2015 on University of Wisconsin workhorse Melvin Gordon. In his third season with the Bolts (2017), he started all 16 games and ran for 1,105 yards and eight scores. That marks the last time the franchise had a player run for at least 1,000 yards.

This offseason, general manager Joe Hortiz made his share of moves in free agency. One of the most notable additions was former Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Najee Harris. In four seasons with Mike Tomlin’s club, he never failed to run for at least 1,000 yards. During this year’s NFL draft, the Bolts used the 22nd overall selection on University of North Carolina standout Omarion Hampton. In each of his final two seasons with the Tar Heels, he rushed for at least 1,500 yards.

Najee Harris
Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) rushes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The young performer recently made an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, and is obviously excited about teaming up with the 2021 Pro Bowler and playing for head coach Jim Harbaugh. “We know (Harbaugh)’s going to run the ball, he’s decided to run the ball and it’s something he wants to do.  He did it all his career, so I’m just excited to get started. With him being my head coach, I couldn’t be more happy.”

This past season, in Harbaugh’s return to the NFL and the addition of new offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Chargers leaned on former Ravens’ runner J.K. Dobbins, who played well when available. The team’s ground game improved from 25th in the league in 2023 (96.6 yards per game), to 17th in the NFL (110.7 average).

“We know they’re going to run the ball, so I’m loving it,” said Hampton. “I’m excited, we got me and Najee, a dominant duo backfield. I’m excited to learn from him, I’m excited to get out there. We got a good offensive line, a good quarterback. I feel like we’re building something special here.”

Could the Chargers go from zero 1,000-yard rushing performances the past seven years, to a pair in 2025? Imagine the possibilities?

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.

