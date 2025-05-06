Chargers' first-round pick could be part of 'dominant' 1-2 punch at running back
Prior to last month, the last time the Chargers drafted a running back in the first round was 10 years ago. The team used the 15th overall pick in 2015 on University of Wisconsin workhorse Melvin Gordon. In his third season with the Bolts (2017), he started all 16 games and ran for 1,105 yards and eight scores. That marks the last time the franchise had a player run for at least 1,000 yards.
This offseason, general manager Joe Hortiz made his share of moves in free agency. One of the most notable additions was former Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Najee Harris. In four seasons with Mike Tomlin’s club, he never failed to run for at least 1,000 yards. During this year’s NFL draft, the Bolts used the 22nd overall selection on University of North Carolina standout Omarion Hampton. In each of his final two seasons with the Tar Heels, he rushed for at least 1,500 yards.
The young performer recently made an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, and is obviously excited about teaming up with the 2021 Pro Bowler and playing for head coach Jim Harbaugh. “We know (Harbaugh)’s going to run the ball, he’s decided to run the ball and it’s something he wants to do. He did it all his career, so I’m just excited to get started. With him being my head coach, I couldn’t be more happy.”
This past season, in Harbaugh’s return to the NFL and the addition of new offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Chargers leaned on former Ravens’ runner J.K. Dobbins, who played well when available. The team’s ground game improved from 25th in the league in 2023 (96.6 yards per game), to 17th in the NFL (110.7 average).
“We know they’re going to run the ball, so I’m loving it,” said Hampton. “I’m excited, we got me and Najee, a dominant duo backfield. I’m excited to learn from him, I’m excited to get out there. We got a good offensive line, a good quarterback. I feel like we’re building something special here.”
Could the Chargers go from zero 1,000-yard rushing performances the past seven years, to a pair in 2025? Imagine the possibilities?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers reveal they almost traded up during 2025 NFL Draft
List of past SEC DPOTY is great sign for Chargers rookie
Jim Harbaugh's latest Justin Herbert quote has arrived and it's outrageous
Analyst tabs Day 2 selection as Chargers best-value pick in 2025 NFL draft
Chargers expect sophomore leap from underrated name after he packs on 20-plus pounds