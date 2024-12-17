Broncos vs. Chargers, NFL Week 16: Betting odds and preview
The Los Angeles Chargers need to quickly move on from their ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have a quick turnaround as they meet their divisional foe, the Denver Broncos, on Thursday night.
The matchup between the AFC West rivals will have massive playoff implications. The winner will have an even bigger cushion in the Wild Card race. So, who has the edge coming into the big game?
Check out the current betting odds below:
PrimeTime Favorites
Spread: -3 LAC
O/U: 42.5
ML: -150 LAC
ESPN BET has the Chargers come into this one as three-point favorites over the Broncos. In their first meeting, the Chargers took the Broncos down 23-16, meaning the current 42.5 over/under would have hit on the under. However, this being a rivalry game, statistics can usually be thrown out the window.
Going For The Sweep
The Chargers are on a two-game skid, and what better way to end that than getting a big win over the Broncos? It won't be easy, as the Los Angeles offense has not put up at least 20 points in three straight games.
On the flip side, the Broncos' offense has been humming along in their last three games. The unit has averaged 36 points in their last three games, and they realize that a win on Thursday would all but seal up the second Wild Card spot over the Chargers.
This game comes down to the Chargers offense being able to execute.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers urged to pursue offseason blockbuster WR trade
Baker Mayfield sends parting shot at Jim Harbaugh's Chargers
Chargers' Poona Ford just dropped more proof he needs to be free agent priority
Chargers defense slapped with 'overrated' label