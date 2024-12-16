Baker Mayfield sends parting shot at Jim Harbaugh's Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers took a knockout on the chin during the Week 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Not long after, Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and Co. had to listen to the winners celebrating.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, fresh off throwing four touchdowns against the previously elite Chargers defense, steered that victory lap.
“That’s a physical football team,” Mayfield said, according to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. “That’s what they pride themselves on, is rushing the ball and being physical. So to flip the script on that is huge for us.”
This is some especially pointed commentary that will hit Harbaugh and the Chargers right where it hurts. The team wants to be physical in the mold Harbaugh prefers, yet got bullied up and down the field on both sides of the football during the 40-17 rout.
Perhaps the Chargers could use this as a sort of bulletin board material moving forward, though. As has already been the theme in press conferences after the game, the attention now goes to how the Chargers will respond.
They don’t have long to figure it out—they play the Denver Broncos in just a handful of days on Thursday night in primetime in a contest that will say much about their playoff fate.
