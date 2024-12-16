Chargers urged to pursue offseason blockbuster WR trade
The Los Angeles Chargers are fresh off of a brutal Week 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 40-17. Due to the loss, they dropped to 8-6 on the season.
While they are still a playoff contender and could very well end up being a sleeper team in the AFC, there are a few areas that they will need to improve in the offseason. One of those areas is at wide receiver.
Adding another elite weapon for Justin Herbert should be a priority.
Granted, the Chargers have a great young piece in Ladd McConkey. They also have Quentin Johnston, who has shown flashes, and Joshua Palmer.
However, they could still use a bonafide superstar wideout to take the offense to the next level.
That being said, Matt Johnson of SportsNaut has suggested a blockbuster offseason trade idea for Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
"The Los Angeles Rams’ resurgence midway through the season quieted NFL rumors about a potential Cooper Kupp trade. However, a big reason many around the league thought Kupp might be traded is because of his cap hit in 2025 ($29.78) million when he’ll be 32 years old with significant questions regarding his durability," Johnson wrote.
"The Los Angeles Chargers can navigate their way up to $100-plus million of cap space in 2025, which is more than enough room to either facilitate a trade for Kupp or sign him if he’s cut for cap relief. The Chargers get a true No. 1 receiver for Justin Herbert, with a player Jim Harbaugh will love, while Kupp gets to stay in Los Angeles."
Kupp would be a massive addition for the Los Angeles offense. He would give Herbert the kind of weapon that he thoroughly enjoyed when he was tearing up opposing defenses throwing to Keenan Allen.
Depending on the price of pulling off a trade for Kupp, the Chargers should absolutely have interest.
During the 2024 NFL season thus far with the Rams, Kupp has played in 10 games. He has caught 63 passes for 657 yards and six touchdowns.
At 31 years old, he would not be a super long-term addition. However, Los Angeles wants to win now and Kupp could help the Chargers accomplish that goal.
Is this a likely option for the upcoming offseason? Probably not, but it's a scenario worth taking a look at.
Adding Kupp into the offense could make Los Angeles an even more serious contender in the AFC.
