How to watch 2025 NFL Draft first round
It is one more sleep until the Los Angeles Chargers and the rest of the league begin their journey through the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mock draft season is over, and soon, Chargers fans will know the direction the franchise is going under head coach Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the front office.
Don't miss any of the action, especially with the first round on Thursday night. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft First Round
Date/Time: Thursday, April 24th 8 pm ET.
Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, and NFL Network,
Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+
Chargers Selection
If you're only worried about the Chargers' selection, then you can be a little late on when you start watching the coverage.
The Chargers will not be picking until the 22nd pick of the first round. However, if you think the front office and Harbaugh have a trick up their sleeves, then you may want to get to the nearest screen at exactly 8 pm.
Fans are set for another exhilarating draft. Rumors have been swirling that there will be a lot of movement in the first round. That means there will be no trades, and everyone will draft in an orderly single-file line.
