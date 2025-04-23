Chargers connected to groundbreaking trade that would fix Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has certainly taken his fair share of lumps over the past couple of seasons, as many have questioned why he has been unable to lead the Chargers to any playoff success.
Herbert put forth a miserable performance in Los Angeles' Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans this past January, and while definitely should shoulder a lot of the blame for it, it's also hard to deny the fact that he is painfully short on weapons outside of Ladd McConkey.
Unfortunately, the Chargers have been unable to land any significant upgrades for Herbert this offseason, which means they will have to rely on the NFL Draft to find answers. But could LA swing a trade in order to fix Herbert's issues?
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus thinks so, proposing that the Bolts send pick Nos. 86 and 181 as well as a 2026 sixth-rounder to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the 256th overall selection.
"Hill earned his lowest PFF overall grade in the NFL in 2024 but earned a grade higher than 84.0 in each of the previous six seasons," Valentine wrote. "He would give the Chargers a speed dimension that no other team in the NFL has. His ability to make plays with the ball in his hands is the best in the league, and he would likely become Justin Herbert’s favorite target."
Yes, it's the 856th trade idea we have seen involving Hill to the Chargers, and it probably made more sense earlier in the offseason when the 31-year-old appeared headed out of South Beach. But recently, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said that Miami wasn't looking to move Hill just yet.
Of course, that could all change if a team comes with an enticing enough offer, but it's debatable as to whether or not Los Angeles' hypothetical package here would interest the Dolphins.
If the Chargers were able to land Hill, though, it would certainly solve a lot of issues in the team's aerial attack, even if the eight-time Pro Bowler isn't quite the same player he was a couple of years ago.
