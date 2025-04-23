Chargers linked to NFL draft move that would be slap in the face to Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have some pretty clear areas of weakness heading into the NFL Draft, and none are greater than their need for weapons.
That's why most are expecting the Chargers to select a wide receiver or a tight end with the 22nd overall pick on Thursday night, with a smaller faction projecting Los Angeles to nab an interior defensive lineman to replace the departed Poona Ford.
However, in a piece where Jordan Plocher of Pro Football Focus advised all 32 teams on what they should do on Day 1 of the draft, he has the Chargers going in an entirely different direction and picking Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos.
"The Chargers have spent a first-round pick on offense for five straight years. And yet, they could use another wide receiver," Plocher wrote. "The team hasn’t spent a first-round pick on a cornerback since 2008 but is set to face prolific offenses in the AFC West, so improving the secondary is paramount. While the Chargers had a very good team PFF coverage grade in 2024, the only cornerback to play more than 500 snaps and earn a PFF coverage grade above 70.0 was Tarheeb Still (74.8). Ole Miss' Trey Amos could be a good option at Pick No. 22."
To be fair, Los Angeles could use some depth at cornerback, especially after subtracting both Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr. this offseason. However, Still enjoyed a terrific under-the-radar rookie campaign in 2024, and the Bolts did sign Donte Jackson in free agency.
While the Chargers should take a cornerback at some point this week, it should absolutely not be the first position they address. If Los Angeles doesn't go with a pass-catcher at No. 22, it would be a pretty big slap in the face to Justin Herbert, who has very limited weaponry outside of Ladd McConkey.
