Chargers could benefit from Patriots, NFL draft trade rumor that just surfaced
The Los Angeles Chargers will undoubtedly add to the wide receiver position around Justin Herbert in the 2025 NFL draft.
A more appropriate question would be how the Chargers do this for Herbert.
After shying away from major names like DK Metcalf and Cooper Kupp around free agency, the Chargers could easily attack the position in Round 1 of Thursday’s draft.
Or…the Chargers could make an interesting trade now that Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz has reported that the New England Patriots could be open to moving someone like wideout Kayshon Boutte.
Boutte isn’t a major household name, yet he’d still be an interesting way for the Chargers to get some help. He caught 43 passes last year for 589 yards and three scores on a 13.7 per-catch average.
If nothing else, acquiring a player on his rookie contract who is just starting to hit on an upswing would make sense, especially if the trade happens mid-draft after the Chargers attacked other needs like tight end and the trenches on both sides of the ball.
The Chargers signed Mike Williams in free agency to run with Ladd McConkey, but a low-cost buy like Boutte, in addition to another wideout at some point with their 10 picks, could make a lot of sense.
Either way, this means more options for the Chargers. The Patriots, by the way, are the team the Chargers ripped off one year ago while trading up to draft McConkey, too.
