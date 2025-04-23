Chargers look for pass-rushing assistance in latest NFL mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers currently hold the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Fans and analysts continue to predict what the franchise might do with that selection.
Many believe the team will look very closely at the wide receiver options that will be available when they are on the clock.
However, what if head coach Jim Harbaugh and the front office decide that a defensive player would be the right selection?
According to Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News, the Chargers could very well add some depth to their pass rush with their first selection.
Iyer has the Chargers selecting former Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher, Mykel Williams with the 22nd pick in the draft.
"The Chargers can put Williams' inside-outside pass-rush versatility to good use to replace Joey Bosa, adding a little more power vs. the run," wrote Iyer.
Replacing Bosa will be important, and bringing in a young edge rusher like Williams to learn under someone like Khalil Mack could be extremely beneficial.
Williams was a menace for the Georgia defense during his three years with the program. The former Bulldogs star ended his collegiate career with 14 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Georgia defensive players have worked out for the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. So, it may not be a bad thing to take Williams if he is still available when the Chargers pick.
