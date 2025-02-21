Big-spending Commanders urged to add productive pass-rusher from Chargers
Courtesy of Over the Cap (and as of this writing), only the New England Patriots ($120.5 million) and Las Vegas Raiders ($92.8 million) have more money at their disposal than the Washington Commanders ($75.5 million). That’s good news for a team that not only comes off a 12-5 season and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, but a club that has several key defensive performers whose contracts are set to expire next month.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently assembled a list of the NFL teams that have at least $50 million to play with in terms of the salary cap. Commanders general manager Adam Peters has to address potential UFAs in linebacker Bobby Wagner, safety Jeremy Chinn, and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. Wagner (132) and Chinn (107) finished 1-2, respectively, on the team in tackles. Fowler led Washington in sacks (10.5), tackles for losses (14), and had a 67-yard interception return for a score.
The Commanders finished with a respectable 43 sacks in 2024, and Fowler is coming off his second-best season in terms of sacks. If Peters opts to let him walk, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has an ideal solution. He lists Washington and Detroit as “potential landing spots” for Chargers’ defensive standout Khalil Mack.
“Although Dan Quinn’s defense may have finished in the top 12 in sacks this season, it came largely as a result of the scheme. Washington committed to a top-five blitz rate (32.8 percent)—the highest ever for a Quinn-led defense—and clocked the fewest snaps with four or fewer pass-rushers in the NFL during the regular season.
“With Dorance Armstrong finishing as the Commanders' only pass-rusher to exceed a 70.0 PFF overall grade and the contracts for Dante Fowler Jr. and Clelin Ferrell expiring, adding a force on the edge like Mack would allow Quinn to maintain balance.”
An 11-year veteran, Mack (who turns 34 years old on February 22), has played for three teams during a career which has seen him earn nine Pro Bowl invitations, and three All-Pro nods, while earning 2016 NFL Defensive Players of the Year honors with the Raiders in 2016. During his three-year stint with the Chargers, he’s totaled 31.0 sacks in 50 regular-season outings, and three more QB traps in a pair of postseason appearances.
The addition of Mack would also benefit Washington's 30th-ranked rushing defense (he's PFF's second-ranked run defender when it comes to edge rushers). Unfortunately for the relentless defender, he’s made five postseason appearances with the Raiders (1), Bears (2), and Bolts (2), and his teams have yet to taste victory.
