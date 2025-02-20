Chargers' salary cap situation just got a little more interesting
The Los Angeles Chargers were entering the NFL offseason with substantial cap room to begin with, but now, they are opening up even more available money.
How? Well, the NFL is increasing the salary cap for 2025, going from $255.4 million to somewhere between $277.5-281.5 million. As a result, the Chargers will now have a tick over $70 million in cap space, giving them even more wiggle room to make some moves in free agency.
Now, it should be noted that this really wasn't a significant bump in free cash for Los Angeles. It was already in the neighborhood of $65 million before the uptick. However, it is that much more money for the Bolts to use in the coming months.
Of course, as we have already discussed, the Chargers' massive cap room is a bit misleading considering that they have a ton of free agents of their own to concern themselves with.
RELATED: Chargers may have no choice but to pursue league-altering trade
Los Angeles will have to either re-sign its own players or replace them, which will eat up the team's available cap space pretty quickly.
Still, the Chargers should have some dough left over in order to make a rather impactful signing or trade, hopefully to address their ailing receiving corps.
Los Angeles won 11 games and made the playoffs this past year, only to fall to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round. And in embarrassing fashion, I might add.
It's pretty clear that the Bolts are multiple pieces away from becoming true Super Bowl contenders, so we'll see if they can make the right moves to reach the next level this offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Who will be Los Angeles Chargers' opponent in 2025 Brazil game?
Los Angeles Chargers could find game-changing center in Colts' free agent
NFL analyst has Chargers’ pass-rushing force returning to familiar surroundings
Los Angeles Chargers fans raise concerns about ‘home’ Brazil game in 2025
Insider reveals wild development for Chargers star pass rusher