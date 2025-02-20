Chargers jumped by Broncos' trade up, miss top target in mock draft
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh and the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton takes another step in a new 2025 NFL mock draft.
There, those cap-rich Chargers decide to stand pat at No. 22 with some big names on the board and watch as the Broncos get aggressive.
The result? Harbaugh and the Chargers whiff on getting the often-mocked Colston Loveland out of Michigan and instead settle for Georgia safety Malaki Starks at No. 22. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter provided the mock draft:
“Starks is a versatile defender with excellent cover skills who's capable of playing free safety or nickel, depending on the Chargers' needs.”
Mock drafts constantly have the Chargers taking Loveland because of his best-in-class upside at tight end, a massive position of need for Justin Herbert’s offense. So, while mocks that don’t have the Chargers doing that must be refreshing for fans, it probably stings to see the Broncos trade up to No. 16 in this scenario – guaranteeing Harbaugh’s defense has to line up against Loveland twice per year.
Still, Starks isn’t a bad outcome for the Chargers at No. 22. Provided the front office finds a way to at least bring back Khalil Mack for the pass-rush, the defense needs more playmakers at safety so that Derwin James can continue to be effective in a slot-type role near the line of scrimmage.
Funnily enough, James and a rookie like Starks would likely often be tasked with stopping Loveland in this scenario, too.
