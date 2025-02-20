Shedeur Sanders top landing spot could spice up Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll rivalry
Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers and Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders are set to rekindle their historic, career-long rivalry in the NFL in 2025.
Shedeur Sanders would be a fitting addition to the saga.
Shedeur, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is one of the two best quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The Raiders pick at No. 6 and given the so-so nature of the class at the very top this year, Miami’s Cam Ward could come off the board first, opening the door for Sanders to join the Raiders.
It would only feel fitting that the Shedeur and Deion Sanders show gets involved in a locale like Las Vegas. Sanders, Carroll, Tom Brady’s involvement, the wild AFC West and Las Vegas – it has Hard Knocks and Hollywood written all over it. Harbaugh and the Chargers as a top foil/villain?
RELATED: Chargers may have no choice but to pursue league-altering trade
Let’s make it happen, right?
This would be quite a bit more appealing to Chargers fans than, say, Carroll finding a way to reunite with former quarterback Russell Wilson. Whether it would be more difficult is hard to say, though.
For the Chargers, the AFC West is going to be brutally difficult regardless. The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t going anywhere and Sean Payton has the Denver Broncos on the upswing. Now, Carroll will at least have the Raiders playing sound football across the board and whoever the quarterback ends up being will have an elite weapon with Brock Bowers.
If nothing else, Shedeur joining the Raiders, and not a team like the New York Giants, would make things even more entertaining as Harbaugh and Carroll go at each other’s necks again.
