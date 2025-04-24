3 biggest needs for Chargers heading into the 2025 NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers are just mere hours from being on the clock with the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mock drafts and fan speculation will soon be over, and everyone will know the direction head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to take the team.
RELATED: Chargers mock draft: NFL insider gives 'what he's hearing' predictions for LA
However, before we get to the main event of the evening, let's take one more look at the three biggest needs for the Chargers ahead of the draft.
3. Pass Rush
The Chargers said goodbye to long-time pass rusher Joey Bosa this offseason. That means the team should be in the market to add an edge during the draft.
Bringing in a young edge rusher to learn under someone like Khalil Mack could be huge for the future of the team's defense. Keep an eye on former Georgia edge Mykel Williams when the Chargers are on the clock in the first round.
2. Interior Defensive Line
The majority of the Chargers' defensive line is going to look different next season. The team made a few veteran signings during free agency; however, the team could be in the market for a top defensive tackle with their first round selection.
One name that could still be available when the Chargers make their first selection is Walter Nolen, a defensive tackle from Ole Miss.
1. Wide Receiver
It needs to be said until something is done. The Chargers have to select a wide receiver in the 2025 draft.
The team struck gold with Ladd McConkey in last year's draft. Now, they need to find someone to pair with their 2024 second round pick. Former Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden could be an excellent choice to be that player.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers connected to groundbreaking trade that would fix Justin Herbert
Chargers predicted to trade back with Lions, draft explosive 987-yard wide receiver
Chargers linked to NFL draft move that would be slap in the face to Justin Herbert
Chargers look for pass-rushing assistance in latest NFL mock draft