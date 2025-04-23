Chargers mock draft: NFL insider gives 'what he's hearing' predictions for LA
The Los Angeles Chargers have been endlessly linked to Michigan Wolverines prospects in NFL mock drafts due to the Jim Harbaugh connection—a dash of serious needs at the positions those prospects play doesn’t hurt, either.
That doesn’t change much in a new mock draft from ESPN's Peter Schrager, who just issued his one and only effort that is based around intel he’s heard around the league.
In that mock, believe it or not, the Chargers stay away from Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and instead go with Wolverines star Kenneth Grant:
“Coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz went big-school prospect with their first four picks a year ago and ended up with an outstanding class. Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter know Grant well from their time at Michigan. They'll be able to get the best out of the 331-pounder inside.”
RELATED: Chargers' potential draft pick flashing glaring red flags Jim Harbaugh can't ignore
At this point, the analysis of Grant joining the Chargers is as obvious as it gets. What’s new here is the fact this is a mock from an insider, which lends it a little more weight than an average onlooker throwing out best-guesses.
And again, it makes a lot of sense. The Chargers’ front seven lost Poona Ford and Joey Bosa to free agency. Getting Grant on the interior alongside the likes of Teair Tart on a first-round contract would provide an immediate boost and improve the long-term outlook.
RELATED: Chargers player hilariously does his best to recruit Ashton Jeanty before NFL draft
